BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Novartis' leukaemia drug

July 21 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations For July 2017

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Pfizer Inc and Merck KGAA Avelumab drug for cell carcinoma‍​

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Sanofi and Regeneron Dupixent drug for severe eczema

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Roche Tecentriq drug for drug for bladder and lung cancer‍​

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Advanced Accelerator Applications Lutathera drug for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours

* EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo Onzeald drug for breast cancer

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Novartis Rydapt drug for leukaemia