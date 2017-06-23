June 23 EU Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for June 2017

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Merck KGAA multiple sclerosis drug

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Abbvie hepatitis C combination

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Novartis Kisqali drug for breast cancer

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Aveo drug for kidney cancer

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of biosimilar drug by Samsung Bioepis UK for Abbvie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Source text - (bit.ly/1j4Ivvu) Further company coverage: