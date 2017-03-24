March 24 EU Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for March 2017

* Recommends approval of Novo Nordisk's Nonacog Beta Pegol drug for treatment of haemophilia

* Recommends approval of Pfizer's Trumenba drug for prophylaxis against invasive meningococcal disease