Banks help European shares as ECB talk dominates, offsetting tech slump
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
June 29 Eugene Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 7.36 billion won contract with SK hynix to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fs5G4a
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
* Entegris increases manufacturing capacity for high-performance materials