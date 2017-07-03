BRIEF-Renaissance says exercise of options
* Says 2,500 units of its first series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its common stock on July 3
July 3Euglena Co Ltd
* Says it signed an agreement to acquire Genequest Inc through stock swap
* Effective date is expected to be on Oct. 1
* Says it repurchased 727,000 shares for 165.5 million yen in total, from June 1 to June 30