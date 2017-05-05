May 5 Euler Hermes Group SA:
* Q1 revenue 656.6 million euros ($721.73 million) versus 660.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 net income group share 88.2 million euros versus 101.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating income 108.9 million euros versus 127.2 million euros year ago
* The market outlook for 2017 remains uncertain, even if recent forecasts show signs of an
upturn
* Modest economic development is expected in Europe, and the US will accelerate, but
emerging markets face continuing growth challenges
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9098 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)