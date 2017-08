June 1 (Reuters) - EURAZEO:

* EURAZEO PME SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES A THIRD FUND

* EURAZEO PME III FUND HAS JUST COMPLETED ITS FIRST CLOSING, RAISING FUNDS OF €586 MILLION.

* INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS PROVIDED €186 MILLION AND EURAZEO CONTRIBUTED €400 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2spUJ7l Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)