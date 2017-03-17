FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurazeo FY EBIT of fully consolidated companies up at 279.0 million euros
March 17, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Eurazeo FY EBIT of fully consolidated companies up at 279.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Eurazeo SA:

* FY economic revenue 4.33 billion euros ($4.66 billion) up 5.3 percent at constant Eurazeo scope , of which 6.7 percent up in Q4

* New increase in NAV per share: up 6.7 percent to 72.3 euros compared to December 31, 2015

* FY net income attributable to owners of the company: 520 million euros

* Proposed dividend of 1.20 euros per share, bonus share grant of one new share for twenty shares held

* FY adjusted EBIT of fully consolidated companies 279.0 million euros versus 251.3 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net income 643.0 million euros versus 1.56 billion euros year ago

* FY fair value gains on investment properties 3.3 million euros versus 25.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2nygIYk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

