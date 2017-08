May 11 (Reuters) - EURAZEO:

* Q1 2017 ECONOMIC REVENUE: €1,191.4 MILLION OR +13.0% ON A CONSTANT EURAZEO SCOPE BASIS2 AND +8.6% AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES

* Q1 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE: €794.3 MILLION OR +16.2% ON A CONSTANT EURAZEO SCOPE BASIS AND +12.4% AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES

* RENEWED NAV GROWTH: +8.4% TO €78.4 AS OF MAY 3, 2017, COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 20164 Source text: bit.ly/2qVw39Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)