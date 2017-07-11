BRIEF-Pierer Industrie AG offers EUR 35 per SHW AG share
* SAYS LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR GERMAN STOCK EXCHANGE LISTED SHW AG
July 11 Eurocharm Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 15
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n4YZeG
