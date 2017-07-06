July 6 EUROCONSULTANTS SA:

* REDUCES THE SHARE CAPITAL BY THE AMOUNT OF EUR 2.6 MILLION FOR EQUIVALENT OFFSETTING LOSSES

* THE REDUCTION WILL BE A CORRESPONDING REDUCTION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE TO EUR 0.30 CENTS FROM EUR 0.60 CENTS