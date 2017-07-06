BRIEF-Agrofresh Solutions Inc receives favorable ruling in Mirtech lawsuit
* Agrofresh Solutions Inc-receives favorable ruling in Mirtech Lawsuit; court rules that co is owner of U.S. Patent technology used in Trupick product
July 6 EUROCONSULTANTS SA:
* REDUCES THE SHARE CAPITAL BY THE AMOUNT OF EUR 2.6 MILLION FOR EQUIVALENT OFFSETTING LOSSES
* THE REDUCTION WILL BE A CORRESPONDING REDUCTION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE TO EUR 0.30 CENTS FROM EUR 0.60 CENTS Source text: bit.ly/2utfWPI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tencent unit asked to withhold shareholding info for executives (Adds comment from Hong Kong stock exchange)