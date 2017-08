March 28 (Reuters) - Euromedis Groupe SA:

* H1 revenue 36.4 million euros versus 35.7 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 1.1 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net result 0.8 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* H2 should be in line with the objective of an anticipated annual growth of 4 pct in 2016/17 Source text: bit.ly/2nwQW8N Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)