BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide comments on MoneyGram review of Ant Financial agreement

1 Min Read
July 13 (Reuters) - Euronet Worldwide Inc:
* Issues statement regarding MoneyGram International and review of its agreement to merge with Ant Financial Services
* Determined it was important to clarify stance on recent developments regarding proposed Ant Financial and MoneyGram merger
* Continue to advocate that "Ant Financial does not meet standards to assume responsibilities of a U.S. money transmitter"
* "Do not see any way risks involved in transaction could be mitigated", particularly in light of Ant Financial's rationale for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: