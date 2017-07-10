July 10 EURONEXT NV:

* EURONEXT ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN IBABS

* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF A 60% STAKE IN IBABS FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 30.1 MILLION