BRIEF-Partech Ventures closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros
July 10 Partech Ventures: * Closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros * Fund to invest in European and U.S. tech start-ups
July 10 EURONEXT NV:
* EURONEXT ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN IBABS
* EURONEXT ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN IBABS
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF A 60% STAKE IN IBABS FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 30.1 MILLION SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
July 10 Partech Ventures: * Closes new fund worth up to 400 mln euros * Fund to invest in European and U.S. tech start-ups
* Engaged Rothschild to secure funding for new stadium. Many proposals came forward including bank debt and equity investment