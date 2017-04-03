FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Euronext NV:

* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing

* Formal clearing services agreement expected Q2 2017

* Derivatives clearing operations in Amsterdam combined with settlement and collateral infrastructure operated from Paris

* Migration in H2 2018, ahead of the expiration of existing agreement with LCH.Clearnet SA

* Agreement provides for a continued income stream for Euronext, with EBITDA levels that should be comparable to FY 2016

* Agreement covers the clearing of financial derivatives and commodity derivatives for a period of 10 years with ICE Clear Netherlands

* Will contribute a 10 million euros ($10.68 million) upfront investment in ICE Clear Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

