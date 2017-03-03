FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for February 2017
March 3, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for February 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Euronext NV:

* February 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,065 million euros ($7.43 billion), down -17.7 percent compared to February 2016

* Feb. average daily transaction value on ETFs was 537 million euros, down by -20.8 percent compared to February 2016

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 232,932 contracts in February 2017, down -6.7 percent compared to February 2016

* Average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 282,365 contracts in February 2017, stable compared to February 2016 (+0.3 percent)

* In February 2017, average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 57,935 contracts, down -15.6 percent percent compared to February 2016

* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 506,610 contracts (-13.9 percent compared to end of February 2016)

* ETF offering continued its expansion with 811 listings at end of February compared to 790 at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9507 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

