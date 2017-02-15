FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Euronext FY net profit up by 14.1 pct at 197.0 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 15, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Euronext FY net profit up by 14.1 pct at 197.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv:

* In line with dividend policy, 1.42 euros per share dividend proposed for approval at AGM on 19 may 2017

* Decrease in FY revenue: -4.3 pct, to 496.4 million euros

* FY Stable EBITDA at 283.9 million euros ($300.17 million)translated into a strong improvement in EBITDA margin, to 57.2 pct (2015: 54.7 pct)

* FY operating profit 258.8 million euros versus 238.1 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA margin of 57.2 percent versus 54.7 percent year ago

* FY profit attributable to owners of the parent 197.0 million euros versus 172.7 million euros year ago

* As a result, the net profit for 2016 increased by 14.1 pct, to 197.0 million euros(2015: 172.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.