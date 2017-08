Feb 15 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv:

* Launches new collateral and liquidity risk management service

* Euronext nv - Euronext Chequers service will be implemented in stages throughout 2017

* Euronext nv - Euronext Chequers service will provide risk analytics, inventory management and collateral transformation platform supporting commodities, fixed income and equities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)