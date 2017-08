Feb 15 (Reuters) - Euronext NV:

* Euronext partners with AX Trading to launch pan-European block trading MTF

* Strategic partnership with AX Trading, a US-based fintech company, to create a new block trading service for equities

* Platform resulting from partnership with AX Trading is scheduled for launch in mid-2017 pending regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)