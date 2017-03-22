March 22 European Commercial Real Estate Ltd
:
* European commercial real estate limited announces
agreement to acquire german property
* Says to acquire a 172,838 square foot office property in
Landshut for approximately eur30.2 million
* Says Thomas Schwartz and phillip burns provided to corp a
loan of approximately eur1.5 million
* European commercial real estate - deal expected to be
financed by way of about eur18 million secured mortgage from
german bank
* European commercial real estate ltd - balance of deal
consideration to be financed by by way of public or private
offerings of common equity and/or debt
