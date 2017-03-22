March 22 European Commercial Real Estate Ltd :

* European commercial real estate limited announces agreement to acquire german property

* Says to acquire a 172,838 square foot office property in Landshut for approximately eur30.2 million

* Says Thomas Schwartz and phillip burns provided to corp a loan of approximately eur1.5 million

* European commercial real estate - deal expected to be financed by way of about eur18 million secured mortgage from german bank

* European commercial real estate ltd - balance of deal consideration to be financed by by way of public or private offerings of common equity and/or debt