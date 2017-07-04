BRIEF-Liberty Specialty Markets picks Luxembourg as HQ for post-Brexit EU operations
* Co, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, intends to headquarter its post-Brexit EU operations in Luxembourg
July 4 European Commercial Real Estate Ltd :
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium, filing of preliminary prospectus and private placement
* Deal for approximately EUR40.7 million
* Deal expected to be financed partially by way of a EUR25.5 million secured mortgage from a German bank
* Brussels property is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations per unit by more than 35 percent
* Has filed a preliminary short form prospectus for a marketed offering of 7 million units of REIT at $5.00 per unit
WASHINGTON, July 4 The U.S. government has sought to intervene in Apple's appeal against an EU order to pay back up to 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in Irish taxes, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.