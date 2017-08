June 2 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* European Commission approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s opdivo (nivolumab) for previously treated locally advanced unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in adults after failure of prior platinum-containing therapy

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍opdivo is now approved in european union for eight indications in six distinct tumor types​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: