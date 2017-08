March 28 (Reuters) - Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* European Medicines Agency begins evaluation of marketing application for sublingual Sufentanil 30 mcg tablet (ARX-04) for moderate-to-severe acute pain

* Acelrx expects an opinion on MAA from committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: