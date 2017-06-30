BRIEF-Aquatic Foods Finance Director Po Ling Low resigns
* Aquatic Foods group finance director, Po Ling Low, has resigned from company and will cease to be a director of company with immediate effect
June 30 EUROPEJSKIE CENTRUM ODSZKODOWAN SA:
* BUYS 100 PERCENT OF SHARES OF EUCO PORECZENIA SA FOR 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS
* INFORMED ABOUT ACQUISITION PLANS ON MAY 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 30 Cigarette maker Philip Morris International thinks its iQOS heated tobacco product can make Britain smoke-free in the coming years, an executive said on Friday.