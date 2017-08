June 1 (Reuters) - EUROPLAN

* Q1 NET PROFIT RUB ‍​729 MILLION VERSUS RUB 602 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN AS AT MARCH 31 OF 11.9%

* VOLUME OF AUTO LEASING DEALS IN Q1 RUB 12 BILLION, UP 102% VERSUS YEAR AGO‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2qKjz0u

