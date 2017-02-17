FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Europris Q4 adjusted net profit rises by 11.9 pct to NOK 209 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Europris Q4 adjusted net profit rises by 11.9 pct to NOK 209 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Europris ASA:

* Total revenues for Q4 2016 were 1,604 million Norwegian crowns ($193.56 million), up 13.8 per cent from 1,409 million crowns in the equivalent period in 2015

* Adjusted Q4 net profit rose by 11.9 pct to 209 million crowns

* Board of directors has decided to propose to annual general meeting an ordinary dividend for 2016 of 1.50 crown per share

* Board proposes to pay an extraordinary anniversary dividend of 0.50 crown per share

* Management expects continued growth in revenue and profits going forward

* The group has no plans to close any stores in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2870 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.