BRIEF-Euroseas reports acquisition of container feeder vessel

May 30 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:
* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel
* Euroseas Ltd - agreement to acquire vessel includes 100 pct bank financing and a profit share agreed with bank
* Vessel is to be acquired at market price from Euromar Llc, company's joint venture with two private equity firms
* Vessel is expected to be delivered to company in june 2017
* Euroseas ltd - to purchase m/v em astoria, a feeder size containership vessel of 2,788 teu built in 2004
* Euroseas ltd- agreement to acquire vessel includes 100 pct bank financing and a profit share agreed with bank
* Euroseas ltd - acquisition of em astoria is accretive to co's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: