3 months ago
BRIEF-Euroseas reports acquisition of container feeder vessel
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Euroseas reports acquisition of container feeder vessel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:

* Euroseas Ltd. Announces acquisition of container feeder vessel

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍agreement to acquire vessel includes 100 pct bank financing and a profit share agreed with bank​

* Vessel is to be acquired at market price from Euromar Llc, company's joint venture with two private equity firms

* Vessel is expected to be delivered to company in june 2017

* Euroseas ltd - ‍to purchase m/v em astoria, a feeder size containership vessel of 2,788 teu built in 2004​

* Euroseas ltd- agreement to acquire vessel includes 100 pct bank financing and a profit share agreed with bank

* Euroseas ltd - ‍acquisition of em astoria is accretive to co's shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

