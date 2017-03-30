BRIEF-Euroseas to proceed with newbuilding contract at discounted price

March 30 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:

* Euroseas Ltd announces decision to proceed with a newbuilding contract at a discounted purchase price for a fuel efficient kamsarmax drybulk carrier

* Euroseas Ltd - newbuilding contract addendum signed reduced remaining payments for vessel by more than 10% to $22.5 million

* Euroseas Ltd - vessel will have carrying capacity of 82,000 dwt, will be delivered to euroseas by June 2018

* Euroseas-Signed addendum to newbuilding contract with Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co for Hull Number Yzj 1153, originally entered into in 2014