5 months ago
BRIEF-Euroseas to proceed with newbuilding contract at discounted price
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Euroseas to proceed with newbuilding contract at discounted price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd:

* Euroseas Ltd announces decision to proceed with a newbuilding contract at a discounted purchase price for a fuel efficient kamsarmax drybulk carrier

* Euroseas Ltd - newbuilding contract addendum signed reduced remaining payments for vessel by more than 10% to $22.5 million

* Euroseas Ltd - vessel will have carrying capacity of 82,000 dwt, will be delivered to euroseas by June 2018

* Euroseas-Signed addendum to newbuilding contract with Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co for Hull Number Yzj 1153, originally entered into in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

