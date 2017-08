April 3 (Reuters) - Eurosic Sa

* Unwind of the cross participation between Eurosic and Fonciere de Paris

* Fonciere de Paris sold on Monday to Eurosic all shares it held in capital of Eurosic

* Sale was realised through an over-the-counter transaction at a price of 37.30 euros ($39.75) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)