BRIEF-Eurosic FY net rental revenue up at 177.4 million

March 28 (Reuters) - Eurosic SA:

* FY consolidated net income 388.1 million euros ($420.6 million)(X 2.8)

* FY net rental revenue 177.4 million euros versus 125.2 million euros year ago

* Current net cash-flow 99.7 million euros versus 74.6 million euros year ago

* Epra NAV per share at end of 2016 is 44.1 euros, up 14 percent

* Proposal for a distribution of 2.30 euros per share, up by 4.5 percent compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)