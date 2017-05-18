Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 18 EUROTECH SPA:
* ENTERS TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP WITH TECHEDGE
* TECHEDGE IS SPECIALIZED IN IT SOLUTIONS FOR MANAGING AND IMPROVING BUSINESS PROCESSES Source text: reut.rs/2rtRco2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
