May 18 EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager tells La Stampa daily in an interview:
* Rescue talks over Italy's Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto
Banca are not very advanced but we have agreed a plan of action
with all parties involved
* We are moving ahead as everyone has a constructive
approach but it's not easy
* Making progress on Monte dei Paschi's restructuring plan,
there is a "good discussion" ongoing over how to ensure bank is
profitable and we are working "very well" with Italian
authorities.
* Cutting staff to reduce costs is inevitable, it is always
"very, very painful" for people and communities involved
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)