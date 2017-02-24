BRIEF-UK's Ofcom says plans to cut BT landline bills by at least 5 pounds/month
* Ofcom plans to cut bills by at least £5 a month for BT customers that have only a landline
Feb 24 Euskaltel Sa
* FY net profit 62.1 million euros ($65.8 million) versus 7.2 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 561.4 million euros versus 334.4 million euros year ago
* Sees compound annual growth rate of revenue at 2-3 percent in 2017-2019
* Sees EBITDA margin to grow 100 bps until reaching 50 percent in 2017-2019
* Sees annual double-digit growth of dividends in 2017-2019
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
* Tata sons and Docomo reach agreement in principle on payment of LCIA arbitration award
PARIS, Feb 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.