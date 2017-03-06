FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eutelsat concludes contract with GSA of 102 million euros
March 6, 2017 / 9:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Eutelsat concludes contract with GSA of 102 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications SA:

* Announces it has been engaged by European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA) to provide payload and services for next-generation EGNOS

* Co and GSA have concluded long-term contract valued at 102 million euros ($108.42 million) covering preparation and service provision phases for the EGNOS GEO-3 payload

* New payload marks replenishment of current EGNOS capacity and is scheduled to start service in 2019 for a duration of 15 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

