6 months ago
BRIEF-EV Energy Partners reports Q4 loss per share $3.31
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-EV Energy Partners reports Q4 loss per share $3.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - EV Energy Partners LP

* EV Energy Partners announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, additional commodity hedges, year-end proved reserves and 2017 guidance

* Q4 loss per share $3.31

* Production for Q4 of 2016 was 11 bcf of natural gas, 278 mbbls of oil and 547 mbbls of natural gas liquids

* Q4 2016 represents a 17 percent decrease from Q4 2015 production

* Qtrly total revenues $52.0 million versus $47.95 million

* "In 2017, we plan to increase our capital spending"

* Ev energy partners lp sees full year 2017 average daily production 167 - 185 mmcfe/d

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $30.0 million - $45.0 million

* Ev energy partners lp sees full year 2017 total net production 61,000 - 67,415 mmcfe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

