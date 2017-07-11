BRIEF-Quantum Genomics begins trading in the US
QUANTUM GENOMICS BEGINS TRADING IN THE U.S. ON OTCQX
July 11 Evelo Biosciences:
* Evelo Biosciences announces $50 million series B financing and expansion of board and leadership team
* Proceeds will advance multiple drug candidates to clinical testing in 2018 and expand monoclonal microbial platform
Investors in round include GV,Celgene, Mayo Clinic and Alexandria Venture Investments
PARIS, July 11 French drugmaker and healthcare group Sanofi is to buy privately-held U.S vaccines biotech company Protein Sciences for an initial amount of $650 million, as Sanofi steps up its acquisition programme after recently missing two large deals.