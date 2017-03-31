BRIEF-Ever-Glory reports Q4 EPS $0.23

March 31 (Reuters) - Ever-glory International Group Inc
* Ever-Glory reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 sales fell 14.5 percent to $110.4 million
* In 2017, will continue to focus on inventory, operation management, branding, while further fine-tuning store network
* In 2017,look forward to maintaining sales trend in united states, while further improving growth in Europe and Japan
* While we expect 2017 to remain challenging, will continue implementing margin enhancement, cost control measures
* Expect to operate over 1,450 stores at end of 2017
* "expect 2017 to remain challenging"