BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
Feb 27 Everbridge Inc
* Everbridge announces intention to file registration statement for public offering of common stock
* Proposed offering is expected to be predominantly from existing shareholders and be approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes