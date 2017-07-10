BRIEF-India's Onesource Ideas Venture allots 2.85 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says allotted 2.85 million shares of INR 10 per share fully paid at premium of INR 6 per share on preferential basis
July 10 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* June net profit of co rmb 360.6 mln
* June revenue of co rmb736.7 million Source text (bit.ly/2tFfSfR) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 Trading of all currencies on Thomson Reuters platforms rose to a one-year high of $376 billion per day in June, the company said on Monday, up 7 percent on the previous month.