BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services issues NCDs aggregating upto 200 bln rupees
July 5 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
July 5Everbright Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it set 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds coupon rate at 4.58 percent for 3-year bonds and 4.70 percent for 5-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6oAH9i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 5 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
* FTSE Russell launched unequal voting rights consultation in June