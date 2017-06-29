BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy Auto says unit enters capital increase deal
June 29 China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd
June 29 Everchina International Holdings Co Ltd
* Fy revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7%
* Fy profit attributable to owners of company hk$82.4 million versus loss of hk$685.7 million
* Board did not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 march 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2toEw6M) Further company coverage:
* Shao Genhuo, a non-executive director, will be appointed as chairman