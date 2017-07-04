UPDATE 1-Sterling slips after data clouds UK economy outlook
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
July 4 Everfront Ventures Corp :
* Everfront Ventures Corp. (Datametrex) announces letter of intent to acquire Nexalogy Environics
* Everfront Ventures Corp- Pursuant to LOI, proposed consideration for transaction is CAD $6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 4 Latin American stocks and currencies changed little on Tuesday as a U.S. holiday curbed trading volumes, while lower commodity prices weighed on demand for risky assets. U.S. financial markets were closed for the July Fourth holiday, greatly reducing market liquidity worldwide and driving many investors to avoid making big trades. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were nearly flat, oscillating in tight ranges as traders erre