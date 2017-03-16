BRIEF-Evergrande entrusts voting rights in China Vanke to Shenzhen Metro

March 16 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says China Evergrande Group and affiliates sign agreement to delegate shareholders' rights to Shenzhen Metro Group for one year

* Says China Evergrande and its affiliates own 1.55 billion A-shares in the company, representing about 14.07 percent of share capital

* Says Shenzhen Metro Group's shareholder rights will represent 29.38 percent of company stake after signing the agreement with China Evergrande Group

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mMwrDd; bit.ly/2ndAKKu

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)