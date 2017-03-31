BRIEF-Evergreen International Holdings entered into placing agreement

March 31 (Reuters) - Evergreen International Holdings Ltd:

* Company, as issuer, and convoy investment services limited, as placing agent, entered into placing agreement

* Placees to subscribe for bonds of up to an aggregate principal amount of hk$100 million

* Co to appoint convoy investment services as sole placing agent for purposes of arranging, placees to subscribe for bonds

* Co intends to use net proceeds from bonds for future expansion of and investment in apparel, accessory products

