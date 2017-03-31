FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Evergreen International Holdings entered into placing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Evergreen International Holdings Ltd:

* Company, as issuer, and convoy investment services limited, as placing agent, entered into placing agreement

* Placees to subscribe for bonds of up to an aggregate principal amount of hk$100 million

* Co to appoint convoy investment services as sole placing agent for purposes of arranging, placees to subscribe for bonds

* Co intends to use net proceeds from bonds for future expansion of and investment in apparel, accessory products

Source text (bit.ly/2oH2y6V)

Further company coverage:

