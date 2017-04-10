FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan
April 10, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Everi Holdings Inc

* Everi Holdings announces proposed refinancing of senior secured notes and first lien term loan

* Everi Holdings Inc - Expects Q1 consolidated revenues to be in a range of approximately $233 million to $238 million

* Everi Holdings Inc - Sees its quarterly net loss to be in a range of approximately $6 million to $4 million for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Everi Holdings Inc - Is seeking to refinance its outstanding $335 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2021

* Everi Holdings Inc - Is also seeking to refinance its its existing first lien term loan that matures in 2020

* Everi Holdings Inc - Also expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q1 of 2017 to be in a range of approximately $52 million to $54 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $221.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

