March 17 (Reuters) - Everi Holdings Inc:

* Everi Holdings Inc says has entered into a binding settlement agreement with its former president and chief executive officer, Ram V. Chary

* Everi Holdings Inc says chary will receive payments totaling $4.6 million inclusive of $0.9 million in legal fees