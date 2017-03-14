FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Everi Q4 loss per share $3.29
March 14, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Everi Q4 loss per share $3.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Everi Holdings Inc:

* Everi reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 loss per share $3.29

* Q4 revenue $217.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $211.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Provides outlook for 2017 financial and operational metrics including revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth

* Everi Holdings Inc - FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA currently expected to be between $204 million and $209 million

* Everi Holdings Inc - full year unit sales for games segment are expected to increase by at least 10% from 2016 unit sales

* Everi Holdings Inc - capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be between $85 million and $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

