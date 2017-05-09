FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Everi reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
May 9, 2017

BRIEF-Everi reports Q1 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Everi Holdings Inc

* Everi reports 2017 first quarter results and announces completion of refinancing

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $237.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $223.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Everi Holdings Inc says raised low end of its range for expected 2017 full year adjusted ebitda, with new range now between $205 million and $209 million

* Everi Holdings Inc says full year 2017 unit sales for games segment are expected to increase approximately 12% to 15% from 2,954 units sold in 2016

* Everi Holdings Inc says Q2 unit sales are expected to be greater than 819 units sold in q2 of 2016

* Everi Holdings Inc says capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be between $85 million and $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

