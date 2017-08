March 16 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy

* Eversource Energy - on March 10, 2017, eversource energy issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, series k, due 2022

* Eversource Energy - notes will mature on March 15, 2022 - sec filing

* Eversource Energy - interest on notes is payable semi-annually on March 15 and sept 15 of each year, beginning sept 15, 2017, at rate of 2.75% per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: