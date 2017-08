Feb 21 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy:

* Sees long-term earnings per share growth through 2020 of between 5 percent and 7 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.72

* Eversource energy - projected 2017 earnings of between $3.05 per share and $3.20 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: